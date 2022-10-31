From candy to costumes, Halloween is a fun night for kids and parents. Here are some tips on how to have a safe night.

AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is here and many trick-or-treaters will be taking to the streets dolled up in their costumes on the look out for some candy!

As children go door-to-door, it's important they return home safely after their hunt for candy. The sun is setting earlier, meaning many children will be walking in the dark.

Safekids.org recommends that to ensure safety while out on Halloween, children should use crosswalks and carry glow sticks or flashlights when trick or treating. Additionally, wearing light-colored clothes ensures visability to fellow parents and vehicles driving by. Experts recommend joining kids under 12 for trick-or-treating.

When it comes to picking out a costume, make sure it's the right size to prevent trips and falls while outside. Those dressing up can also consider choosing face paint over masks, as masks can limit vision at night.

For children that are older and may go trick-or-treating with a group of friends, consider having them download the Bond app. If they suspect they are being followed or they feel unsafe, the Bond Personal Security App can connect them with a personal security agent that will stay on the line with children and help them assess their safety level.

Personal security agents can also contact 911 if the child feels they are in an unsafe environment and are in need of emergency help.

"Another option on the app is one called 'Security Check.' For instance, you can set it up for your kids and say, 'check on my kid every 10 or 15 minutes' if you want to call them, email them or text them. If they don't respond, have the app call mom or dad," said Doron Kempel, Bond chairman and CEO.

Parents can also gain some extra peace of mind from Bond's "Track Me On the Go service" which can check in on their kids if they're in places they're not supposed to be.

"We're making sure that you're taking the right road and that your speed and also the mode of mobility corresponds with what we expect their motion sensors to be inside the phone. So if somebody says that he or she is walking, we can detect that or if they're actually in a car, and that would worry us and then we would reach out," said Kempel.

For those on the roads this Halloween, it's important to put your phone down to minimize distractions. For adults going out, it's encouraged to plan for a sober ride home.

Any older children who may go out on their own, parents should know their planned route and when they'll be coming home. Additionally, they should only go to houses with porch lights that are on.

"We can guide your children, your loved ones, your employees, etc.. we can deter somebody away from our members. And of course, we can also orchestrate first responders. And we've done all of that in the past," said Kempel.