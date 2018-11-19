TYLER — With Black Friday fast approaching, Tyler police are reminding folks of the risk of thievery during the year's largest shopping days.

Police says every two and a half minutes, a vehicle is burglarized in the state of Texas. Vehicle burglaries only increase during the holiday shopping season.

Thieves typically shopping malls and other large parking lots looking for easy targets.

To protect yourself, police say you should take the following precautions:

Always lock your career and take your keys. Make sure you are aware of your surroundings. Hide your belongings and any gifts from plain sight by covering them or locking them in the trunk. Do not lose sight of your purse. Use shoulder straps so it is harder to steal. Shop with someone else.

In addition to shopping crimes there are a few other tips police have:

Monitor your checking account online for fraud. Do not be a victim of a "Pigeon Drop." A pigeon drop is a scam where victims are encouraged give up some money to secure more money.

Police stress that people should not try to shoplift. Of the possible consequences, police say you could go to jail, face large fines and have a permanent criminal record.

Police say they will have increased presence at shopping areas during the holiday shopping season.

© 2018 KYTX