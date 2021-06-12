How to keep your Christmas tree from going up in flames

SAN ANTONIO — Even though Christmas tree fires are not common, they're much more likely to be deadly. According to the National Fire Protection Association, on annual average, one of every 45 reported home fires that began with a Christmas tree resulted in a death, compared to one death per 139 total reported home structure fires.
On Monday, the San Antonio Fire Department lit a Christmas tree on fire as a demonstration to show how quickly they can light up. Chief Charles Hood emphasized that drier trees pose a worse danger.
"When you choose a tree, choose a tree that is fresh, green needles. And the needles shouldn't be falling off when you touch them," Chief Hood said. "Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat sources, fireplaces, radiators, heat vents, or candles."
State and local fire agencies are strongly encouraging everyone to remove Christmas trees from their homes promptly after the holiday season. Statistics show 33 percent of U.S. home fires that begin with Christmas trees occur in January.
Trees should not be put in the garage or left outside. The NFPA recommends using the local community's recycling program for tree disposal, if possible.
The NFPA offers the following tips for safely removing holiday lights and decorations:
- Use the gripping area on the plug when unplugging electrical decorations. Never pull the cord to unplug any device from an electrical outlet, as this can harm the wire and insulation of the cord, increasing the risk for shock or electrical fire.
- As you pack up light strings, inspect each line for damage, throwing out any sets that have loose connections, broken sockets or cracked or bare wires.
- Wrap each set of lights and put them in individual plastic bags, or wrap them around a piece of cardboard.
- Store electrical decorations in a dry place away from children and pets where they will not be damaged by water or dampness.