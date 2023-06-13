How to maintain your AC units as temperatures start rising in East Texas

As we start inching near triple-digit temperatures, our AC units start working overtime.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — As East Texas inches near triple-digit temperatures, air conditioning units start working overtime.

The key to having a cool summer is making sure the AC unit is well-maintained because once those temperatures start rising, the issues regarding AC units start rising as well.

John Brindley from the Tyler Weathermakers said although AC units remove heat in the house, the unit pulls that heat through the outside and can cause overheating.

"It's going to be something related to the heat overheating compressor overheating fan motor burning capacitor getting too hot," Brindley said.

Brindley added if the temperature on the thermostat keeps changing it ruins the efficiency of the AC unit. The best temperature to set your thermostat during the summer, Brindley said normally it's best at 72 to 74 degrees.

Brindley noted one thing people need to remember during the summer is to change air filters monthly.

And if your house starts feeling more humid than normal, "you need to make sure that your motors are checked, your capacitors are checked, your contactors your outgrown your compressor," Brindley said.

He added all those things are warning signs there could be a breakdown in the future.