On Monday night, a nationwide debate on race, history and the status of Confederate symbolism in modern society made its way into the Tyler Independent School District.

For a year, the board debated whether to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School, spurred by the deadly protest in Charlottesville, Virginia last year. Like the rest of the country, the Tyler community entered a debate on how the Confederacy and its leaders should be remembered.

But this issue has its roots in the closing days of the Civil War and the beginning of the “Lost Cause.”

On April 9, 1865, after four long years of civil war, Confederate General Robert E. Lee met with his Union counterpart General Ulysses S. Grant at the home of Wilmer McClain to discuss the terms of surrender. Though fighting would continue into 1866, Lee’s surrender virtually brought the bloodiest conflict in American history to an end.

Confederate soldiers returned home to farms and towns across the south that had been scorched and raided by various Union armies. The few cities in south were in ruins with factories, railroads and the much of the southern infrastructure rendered useless.

In addition to the physical destruction, southern morale was further broken with several laws passed by the Republican-controlled Congress aimed at limiting the pro-slavery, pro-Confederate politicians in south from regaining power.

These policies helped blacks vote and win political office for the first time in American history. In 1870, Hiram Rhodes Revels became the first African-American to be elected to the U.S. Senate in the state last held by former Confederate president Jefferson Davis.

Confederate President Jefferson Davis, who was captured on May 10, 1865, became the scapegoat of the war for both sides. However, the Confederate generals, particularly Robert E. Lee, were lionized by southerners and became symbols of the “Lost Cause of the Confederacy.”

The original ideas the Confederacy changed into an anti-federalist ideology backed by the images of the Old South. Lee, known on both sides for his strict interpretation of personal honor, was the perfect poster child of the movement, despite an unwillingness to embrace the movement himself.

These factors led to unrest within the former Confederacy. Vigilante violence spread like a virus and groups like the Ku Klux Klan began to fight back against what they saw was the federal government taking advantage of the southern states.

While no one in the south was immune to the violence, it was blacks who suffered the most. While no official count exists, some historians estimate hundreds of blacks were lynched by southern vigilantes. Meanwhile, hundreds, if not thousands more, were threatened in forms of voter intimidation.

“The Klan and groups like that probably killed more people in Reconstruction than Osama bin Laden managed to do,” Columbia University historic Eric Foner said in a 2016 USA Today article about the Reconstruction Period.

By 1877, when the Reconstruction Period ended, most southern states had retaken control from the government and immediately passed laws aimed at reversing the course the federal government had taken in the years after the war. In addition, each southern state passed their own laws limiting the rights of blacks and forcing segregation.

By the 20th century, segregation was a common practice in both the south and the north. As black citizens looking for work and hoping to escape the violence and discrimination in the south fled north, states and municipalities in the north passed their own segregation laws, particularly in cities like New York, Detroit and Boston.

At the same time, the southern economy began to recover, and the number of the remaining civil war veterans began to wane. It was the explosion of a trend that began during the war itself.

The first monuments commemorating the Civil War were on the fields of battle, marking where a regiment made a valiant or a popular general fell. The memorials were sometimes as simple as a carving in a rock and both sides made their own markers.

Following the war, most of the monuments continued to be on old battlefield sites. But during the Reconstruction period, roads and statues on the grounds of public courthouses sporadically appeared.

By the early 20th century, the number of monuments commemorating the Confederacy and its leaders grew exponentially, particularly monuments on courthouse grounds. Around the same time, the first schools named for Confederate leaders appeared. This trend peaked in the years leading up to the 50th anniversary of the Civil War.

Between World War I and World War II, Confederate monuments continued to be the dominant symbolism in the south.

Then, in 1954, the Supreme Court ruled segregation in public schools unconstitutional in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case. Over the next two decades, numerous schools around the south were either named or renamed in honor of Confederate soldiers and politicians.

According to Education Week, 70 percent of schools named after Confederates were established after 1950 including Nathan Bedford Forest High School founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1959, Jefferson Davis High School founded in Montgomery, Alabama in 1968, Stonewall Jackson High School founded in Manassas, Virginia in 1972 and Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas founded in 1958.

As schools began to integrate, civil rights activists charged school districts deliberately chose the names of Confederate leaders to reinforce Jim Crow’s stranglehold over the south. A rise in anti-black lynchings carried out by the Ku Klux Klan and other groups did little to dispute that argument.

As schools began to integrate, violence broke out including in Little Rock, Arkansas and Oxford, Mississippi. Meanwhile other school districts refused integration, prompting action by the Department of Justice.

Even after schools were fully integrated and vigilante violence subsided, little was done to change the name of the schools. In fact, there were few efforts to remove any Confederate symbolism.

Over the next several decades spanning into the 21st century, cities and schools phased out the displaying Confederate symbols publicly including the Confederate flag.

Everything changed on June 17, 2015 after Dylann Roof went into the Emanuel A.M.E Church in Charleston, South Carolina and opened fire, killing nine people at a midweek Bible study. Pictures of Roof posing with a Confederate flag circulated around the country.

The crime sparked a simmering debate on race and the deeper meaning of Confederate symbols in the 21st century. Following the shooting, more Confederate flags were removed from public display, from South Carolina to Alabama and beyond.

Further, civil rights activists argued that they would also like to see statues removed from public land. Activists claimed Confederate monuments and other symbols celebrated a time when America was unequally segregated to white supremacy and black slavery. In contrast, those supporting the monuments said the monuments represented the best of Confederate ideals, men who they say were driven by honor rather than black slavery.

This bitter division climaxed in the summer of 2017 when white nationalist protesters and counter-protesters clashed in Charlottesville, Virginia. A woman was killed after being hit by a speeding car that ran through the counter-protesters. Heather Heyer’s death, coupled with the images of violence and more Confederate flags and symbolism, outraged the country.

Statues of Confederate leaders were removed by both cities and outraged citizens and some retail companies stopped selling merchandise featuring Confederate symbols.

Meanwhile, school districts began to change the name of schools featuring the names of Confederate leaders. Including Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio and Sydney Lanier Middle in Houston.

As of the 2015-2016 school year, there were about 140 schools named for Confederates, according to Education Week. At least 36 schools were renamed after the Charleston shooting and the Charlottesville protests.

Texas still has the most schools featuring the names of Confederate generals with Virginia close behind.

Ironically, most of the public schools named after Confederates have a majority minority student population, Education Week says.

But cost is an important issue as well, as leaders in Fairfax County, Virginia abandoned a plan to rename J.E.B. Stuart High School due to the $368,000 price tag.

Even before the last shot of the Civil War was fired, the legacy of the Confederacy continues to be clouded.

That legacy is still a debate the south struggles with 160 years later, intersecting community activists, city councils, state and national politicians and even local school districts, including the students they serve.

