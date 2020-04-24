POLK COUNTY, Texas — An EF-3 tornado ripped through Onalaska, Texas in Polk County Wednesday, killing three people and injuring 33 others.

The 140 mph winds caused major damage through the small town. The National Weather Service says 291, including 46 homes that were completely destroyed.

The Polk County Office of Emergency Management opened up several opportunities to help those affected by the storm.

For those hoping to make monetary donations, cash and checks will be accepted at the Center of Hope at 600 South Washington Avenue in Livingston. Checks should made out to Campaign 300.

Monetary donations can be made through Campaign 300's Go Fund Me mistake.

The Center of Hope is also accepted food and bottled water donations at its location at 600 South Washington Avenue in Livingston.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a volunteer reception center. If you would like to volunteer, you can call the Center of Hope at 936-327-7634.

The county urges people not to donate prepared food or perishable food items.

For Survivors Needing Supplies

Food and water are available at the Garland Park Pavilion from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Garland Park Pavilion is located at 600 Onalaska Loop in Onalaska. Brazos Transit will be driving through areas impacted by the tornado to provide transportation to and from Garland Park for those that do not have transportation.

The Revival Center Church of God at 585 FM 3459 in Onalaska has clothing available for anyone in need.

Polk County Emergency Management has provided the following list of available services for those affected by the storm:

Tornado Relief List

Garland Park Pavilion

Food and water is available at the Garland Park Pavilion located at 600 Onalaska Loop from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Church on the Lake Blessing Room

Food, water, paper goods, some clothes and other necessities

Open Mon-Fri 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(936) 967-4240

8125 US Hwy 190 W., Between Onalaska and Livingston

Free Clothing Exchange

Clothing and shoes

Call (512) 922-5688 for hours

13791 Hwy 190, Onalaska

Center of Hope

Food, Water Open Tuesday and Thursday 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Last Thursday of the month 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

(936) 239-1695

600 S. Washington, Livingston

Life Vine Church

Showers and laundry available

(936) 931-8212

203 E. Calhoun, Livingston

Red Cross

Local: (936) 327-6867

Toll free: (800) 733-2767

Alternate: (202) 301-4498