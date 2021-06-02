'Howdy, folks!': State Fair of Texas to return after 1-year pandemic hiatus

Gates will open on Sept. 24 and the fair will run through Oct. 17, fair officials said in a release.

DALLAS — After canceling the State Fair of Texas in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday the event would be back in 2021.

Gates will open on Sept. 24 and the fair will run through Oct. 17, fair officials said in a release.

“This year’s commemorative theme art encompasses the foundation of what the Fair is all about – being together,” said Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president, in a release. “None of us could have predicted all that the COVID-19 pandemic would bring with it, but we feel so grateful to carry on the State Fair’s 135-year history and welcome everyone back with a warm, ‘Howdy, Folks!,’ this year.

Since January, Fair Park has served as the site of a mass vaccination site for Dallas County. Judge Clay Jenkins announced last week the site will close on Aug. 1 to allow fair officials to prep for their event.

The 2021 theme -- 'Howdy, Folks!' -- reflects the return from virtual gatherings to connecting in person again.

Last year, the in-person fair was canceled with a drive through food event and modified livestock shows taking place.

Season tickets for the fair are now on sale, and more ticket information will be release in the coming months.

The event will follow any CDC, local, state or federal COVID-19 guidelines in effect as it takes place, starting in late September.