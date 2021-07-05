Houston police confirmed the suspect is in custody and the officer has been taken to the hospital.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was shot Monday morning in Kingwood, according to investigators at the scene.

The call dropped about 10 a.m. in an area near Northpines Drive and Loop 494.

Investigators said the officer was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. Their current condition has not been confirmed.

The suspect has been detained.

HPD commanders & PIO en route to @HCAHouKingwood after one of our officers was shot by a suspect at 200 N. Pines Drive. Prelim info is officer was shot in the arm & taken to hospital. The suspect is detained.



Media briefing will be at hospital. Follow here for updates. #hounews pic.twitter.com/kGaPYQS4lT — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 5, 2021

Photos from the scene show a heavy police presence in the area. Paramedics have been called out.

This is a developing story and will be update as more information is confirmed.