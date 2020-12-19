Hubbard Middle School students write letters to Christus health care workers

156 letters from students offered words of appreciation for their hard work and encouragement to continue caring for those in the community.

TYLER, Texas — “Dear Healthcare Worker, thanks so so so much for helping us get through this disease. I don’t think the world would be where we are without your love and passion to help people,” reads a letter from a local middle school student.

Hubbard Middle School officials said they’re not letting a worldwide pandemic stand in the way of giving back to others. Hubbard students have found a new way to spread this year, and are writing Christmas letters to health care workers.

Hubbard sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students in the Advancement Via Individual Determination program were each tasked with handwriting at least two letters to local health care workers.

