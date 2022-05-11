x
Hughes Springs officials plan to hold upcoming election at church

The Texas LODD Task Force is also setting up a disaster assembly center that will open Monday at 9 a.m.

TYLER, Texas — Hughes Springs plans to have election voting at a local church on Tuesday Nov. 8 as city hall is without power from Friday night's storm.

According to Hughes Springs City Manager Stephen Barnes, city officials are currently considering First Baptist Church Hughes Springs or First United Methodist Church Hughes Springs, to hold elections.

FBC, located at 302 E. 3rd St., is also providing meals to families who are still without water and power Sunday evening at 5 p.m. They will continue this into Monday.

The Texas LODD Task Force is also setting up a disaster assembly center at FBC that will open Monday at 9 a.m.

