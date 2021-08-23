Hughes Springs ISD closed the remainder of the week due to COVID-19 outbreak

More than 30 students came to school sick, officials say, and some were able to get a COVID-19 test, but not all.

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — Hughes Spring ISD will be closed for the remainder of the week due to a COVID-19 outbreak among more than 30 students.

"While we understand this is an inconvenience for parents, we simply cannot continue to have the school open under current circumstances," the school district said in a Facebook post.

School will resume as normal on Monday, August 30, 2021. Students will not have to make up these four days.

More than 30 students came to school sick, officials say, and some were able to get a COVID-19 test, but not all.

"Sick students must stay home!" The district emphasized. "We are fighting a losing battle if they continue to be at school. We are doing everything humanly possible, but we need cooperation from all HSISD families."