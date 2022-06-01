Officials confirm remains found in vehicle pulled from wooded area near Kilgore are those of Rosemary Rodriguez

Rodriguez was reported missing on Oct. 8, 2019.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Jan. 6, 2022.

Officials say human remains found in a vehicle recently discovered in Gregg County have been identified as those of a local woman who's been missing since 2019.

The remains of Rosemary Rodriguez were found in her vehicle which was pulled from a wooded area on Mt. Pisgah Rd. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The finding of the vehicle was called in by the property owner on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Gregg County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Josh Tubb confirmed Tuesday that the body has been identified as Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was reported missing on Oct. 8, 2019. She was last seen leaving her boyfriend's house in the Mt. Pisgah area near Kilgore on Monday, Oct. 7, around 6:45 p.m.

When the missing person’s report was filed, investigators reached out to Rodriguez's boyfriend and after brief communication, he stopped responding.

"We have not been able to speak with him and get the information that would help this case along to find Rosemary," said Gregg County Sheriff's Office Lt. Josh Tubb.

Lt. Tubb couldn’t tell CBS19 if authorities are exploring any new leads or if they have issued any arrest warrants.

A GoFundMe page, which is dedicated to finding Rodriguez, says on Oct. 8, a co-worker called her family to let them know she didn't report to work for two days. She was last seen wearing her Walmart work attire — a company smock and blue jeans.