LONGVIEW, Texas — Among those watching Saturday’s SpaceX launch was a LeTourneau University graduate who works on flight control of the International Space Station — the Dragon crew’s destination.

For Misty Pearson, 34, the first launch of U.S. astronauts from U.S. soil since 2011 was a welcome sight. Pearson works for a NASA contractor at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Though now working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pearson said the launch was “very exciting. We’ve been planning for it so long that it doesn’t quite seem real.”

