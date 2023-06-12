Humanities Texas awards grant to Texas Shakespeare Festival

KILGORE, Texas — Humanities Texas recently announced grant awards totaling $333,000 to 32 Texas cultural and educational nonprofits. One of these grants went to the Texas Shakespeare Festival at Kilgore College.

In the fall 2023, the Texas Shakespeare Festival will produce “Romeo and Juliet” and “Much Ado About Nothing” as part of its Roadshow Educational Tour. Participating schools will benefit from study guides and four-week lesson plans leading up to the performances. There will be 10 free performances at rural schools in Rusk and Panola counties and two free general public performances in Kilgore.