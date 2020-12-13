Hundreds attend Steven Curtis Chapman concert at Flint Baptist Church

"There's no touching of any doors, hand sanitizing stations are available and then the church also sanitizes the entire building," said KVNE's Jennifer Bailey.

TYLER, Texas — Hundreds of people gathered at Flint Baptist Church Saturday night for a Steven Curtis Chapman Christmas Concert. The concert was hosted by the church but KVNE brought the Grammy award-winning artist to East Texas.

KVNE Vice President of Marketing Jennifer Bailey says they're trying to keep people safe while still bringing talented artists to East Texas, and in this case, celebrate Christmas.

"There's no touching of any doors, hand sanitizing stations are available and then the church also sanitizes the entire building before every event," Bailey said Bailey "We encourage people to wear their mask as they come in and as they sit down, they're welcome to take those off."

The Flint Baptist Church sanctuary holds 1,600 people and the maximum amount of people allowed to attend is capped at 50%. Around 600 tickets were sold taking up just under 40% of the space but at the start of the concert, Bailey says they were at 33% capacity. This is the 6th concert KVNE has had at various East Texas churches including Green Acres and Central Baptist.

"We have held a number of events over the last few months, with all of those safety protocols put into place," said Bailey. "Thankfully, we've had no reported cases or incidences of illness."

When asked how they know there haven't been any cases of coronavirus traced back to their events, Bailey says no cases have been reported to any of the churches where events were held nor to their radio station.

"The goal is to provide hope and joy and a Christmas season while also adhering to those guidelines," said Bailey.

As a final precaution, an email was sent to all ticket buyers saying if they don't feel well to please stay home.