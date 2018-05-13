Nearly a thousand people came from all over East Texas Friday to celebrate the region seven special-needs prom at the Maude Cobb Auditorium in Longview.

The event was hosted by Upshur County Shared Service Arrangement along with several sponsors and vendors, including the Gladewater National Honor Society on May 11.

Students from the society helped set the spirit of prom by dancing with prom goers, taking pictures and visiting.

It is an event that students have looked forward to all year, and one that organizers have prepared for since August.

Kathy Musick is with the Upshur County Shared Service Arrangement and said they tailored the event to fit the needs of their students.

“There is no strobe lighting and no loud music in the dance hall so they can come and feel comfortable in the environment that we have for them,” Musick said.

She said it gave students a chance to experience the adventure of prom in a safe space.

“My goal today is for kids to stretch themselves and interact with someone they’ve never met before,” she said. “I think when you see the smiles on their faces you can tell they are certainly enjoying themselves.”

Of the 90 school districts in region 7, 30 were represented at Friday’s prom.

© 2018 KYTX