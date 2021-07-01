Hundreds gather to watch implosion of Monticello Plant, including former employees

"That ash in the air, it just brings back memories of having to work in it all the time," former Equipment Operator and Shift Electrician Carl E. Smith said.

MT PLEASANT, Texas — The Monticello Power Plant in Mt. Pleasant was partially demolished Thursday afternoon.

The three stacks and a boiler unit were targeted in the first stage of the demolition. Hundreds of spectators watched from across Bob Sandlin Lake, including former employees.

"That ash in the air, it just brings back memories of having to work in it all the time," former employee Carl E. Smith said.

Smith worked at the plant for 17 years as an equipment operator and a shift electrician.

The plant has been closed for more than three years but he still remembers the day the plant closed.

"Plant manager come in and said, as of January 8, we're gonna cease operations," Smith added. "And that took a lot of people by surprise."

Another former staff member was Kenneth Brumley. He worked at the plant for 40 years before retiring in 2011.

"It was a good ride," he said. "I mean, it provided good for my family. Enjoyed it, worked shift work for 30 years and days for 10 [years]. That plant was very important to all of Texas, not just this area. I mean, there's a lot of people employed there but it's supplied power to a vast part of Texas."