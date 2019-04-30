STARRVILLE, Texas — Hundreds of customers northeast of Tyler are currently without power.

The outage was first reported at about 12:53 p.m. according to the Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association. The cause is not yet known.

As of 1:30 p.m. the outage affects 650 customers of Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association in northeast Smith County near Starville.

The cooperative does not have an estimated restoration time.

There are also 91 Oncor customers affected.

Oncor says the estimated restoration time for their customers is 3 p.m.

There are no other major outages reported in East Texas.