Hundreds of dogs to descend on Maude Cobb in Longview this weekend

During the Longview Kennel Club’s conformation show, 900 to 1,000 dogs will compete each day, according to show chair and Kennel Club President Nancy Mellott.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — Hundreds of dogs will compete this weekend during the Longview Kennel Club’s 66th AKC Licensed All Breed Dog Shows at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.

Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds will compete for Best of Breed in the All Breed Dog Conformation Show for the canine that most closely matches the standard for each breed exhibited.

During the Longview Kennel Club’s conformation show, 900 to 1,000 dogs will compete each day, according to show chair and Kennel Club President Nancy Mellott.