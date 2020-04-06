JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Hundreds of people came to Jacksonville to march and protest against police brutality in America.

Jacksonville is the latest East Texas city to hold a major protest event with protests already happening in Tyler, Longview and Nacogdoches.

The crowd held up signs leading "Black Lives Matter" and "Same Stuff, Different Day... Let Us Live."

The marchers were firm in keeping the peace.

"We don't have to sit. We don't have to burn things. We don't have to do it in a negative way," one of the protesters said. "We can come together and show that we're positive and still make a change as well."

The march began at Tomato Stadium and continued to Sweet Union Church, a quarter-mile away.

Their message was only through a unified voice could real change come.

Law enforcement were also at the protest. Much like Tyler, officers ensured no harm came to the protesters.

No violence broke out during the event.