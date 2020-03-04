TYLER, Texas — Hundreds of cars filled the parking lots of Harvey Hall and the East Texas Fairgrounds waiting in line for their turn to receive a box of food in this drive-thru style event.

In response to COVID-19, the East Texas Food Bank distributed free emergency food assistance boxes for food-insecure households on Friday outside of the Rose Garden Center.

The boxes are an added layer of assistance on top of the 21.3 million meals ETFB distributes every year. The boxes contained shelf-stable groceries such as dried beans, rice, pasta and canned meat, fruits and vegetables. Each box provided items for 16 meals. To receive a free box, community members just needed to provide their name and address.

