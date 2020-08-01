HUNT COUNTY, Texas — The Hunt County Sheriff's has revealed details surrounding the in-custody death of a Greenville woman.

According to the HCSO, Tiani Warden, 52, was arrested by the Quinlan Police Department for public intoxication and booked into the Hunt County Detention Center on November 3, 2019.

The following day, around 2:30 p.m., Warden was found unresponsive in her cell, according to the HCSO. Detention officers and medical staff immediately began life saving measures until EMS arrived on scene and took over, Sheriff Randy Meeks said.

Warden was taken to a Hunt County medical center where she was pronounced dead.

Justice of the Peace Wayne Money conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy and the results of that autopsy indicate the cause of death as “accidental."

“First and foremost my thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tiani Warden during a very difficult," Sheriff Meeks said. "I want to commend the Detention Officers that did everything they could to revive Tiani Warden and following their training and protocols put in place."

Sheriff Meeks says national media reports indicate the woman was the ex-wife of actor Gary Busey, but they have not confirmed that information.