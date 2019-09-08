HUNT COUNTY, Texas — The Hunt County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man following an alleged aggravated assault.

According to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday around 7:20 p.m. deputies were notified of an assault in the 2700 block of State Highway 69 South.

The sheriff's office says they were told the suspect had assaulted a person with a large knife, possibly a machete.

Officials say deputies were informed the suspect was hiding in the area and was armed with the large knife and possibly an assault rifle.

Officials have identified the suspect as Charles Trent Parrish, 43, of Greenville.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and other outside agencies assisted in the search for Parrish at his residence.

Parrish is currently at large and a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been issued for his arrest.

The victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Sheriff Meeks says Parrish is considered a very dangerous person. Anyone with information can contact the Hunt County Sheriff's Office at 903-453-6809 or Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.