Moose attacked hunter after he tries to shoot it with arrow

Rescuers with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the hunter tried to shoot a moose with an arrow, missed and was attacked by the animal.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A bowhunter was airlifted out of a remote area of Larimer County Tuesday after he tried to shoot a moose with an arrow, but instead was charged and gored by the animal, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened just before noon Tuesday in a remote area off Long Draw Road and Highway 14 in the Poudre Canyon area, LCSO said.

The victim reported that after he shot the arrow at the moose, it charged and gored him.

The hunter had brought a GPS emergency response beacon, which he activated, summoning help. Passersby helped get the hunter out of the woods and to Long Draw Road, where a deputy provided first aid. The victim was ultimately taken to the hospital via helicopter.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they "will not be taking management action on the moose."

"Big game animals, especially moose, can be aggressive and unpredictable," CPW said in a news release. "And hunting comes with risks, especially bow hunting which requires getting closer to the animal than other forms of hunting."

CPW said this is the fourth time a moose has attacked a person in Colorado this year. It's the 13th such attack since 2019.

