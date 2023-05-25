Friends, Arp High School valedictorian speaks about loss of kind classmate ahead of graduation

"He loved every person. That's the biggest thing anybody could take away from being Thomas' friend was to love like Thomas Fuller," said Hunter Nash.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARP, Texas — Editor's Note: The video originally aired on April 28, 2023

Arp senior Thomas Fuller lit up every room he went into -- his kindness took center stage and he hardly ever met a stranger, according to his friends and classmates.

Fuller was only 17 when he passed away in April when his vehicle crashed into a tree.

For his best friend Hunter Nash, Fuller's legacy will live on through the motto "LLTF," which means "Love Like Thomas Fuller."



As the Arp High School class of 2023 celebrates graduation Thursday night, Fuller's father will be in attendance, accepting his son's diploma.

"I'm glad he's being recognized because he graduated too," Nash said. "Thomas wanted to either be a trauma nurse or an anesthesiologist nurse... we planned on both attending UT Tyler together."

While Nash and his friends did enjoy their senior trip to Grand Slam, one thing was missing, and it was Fuller. They have grown closer then ever even calling Fuller's parents his own.

"I don't think we've (the group of friends) gone more than three or four days without all hanging out together. For me personally, it's been a lot of graveside visits," Nash said.

Arp is a close community with only 63 seniors graduating in the 2023 class.

"We're very tight knit community, losing a family member has been hard," said Arp High School Valedictorian Molly Mwamba.

Mwamba often looked up to Fuller and was heartbroken to hear the news of his sudden death. She knew Fuller all four years of high school and will always remember how he encouraged her in powerlifting.

Nash plans on attending Tyler Junior College in the fall, eventually transferring to UT Tyler.

"We all wish that he was here... we all stand with his parents," Nash said.