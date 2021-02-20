Huntingon ISD cancels classes Monday

HISD officials say remote education is not feasible at this time.

HUNTINGTON, Texas — Huntington ISD will be closed on Monday, February 22 due to ongoing water and power outage issues.

"HISD continues to experience infrastructure issues because of power outages and its related impacts," David Flowers, HISD Superintendent said in a Facebook post. "Remote instruction is not feasible at this time."

The school district points to a large number of Oncor outages in the area, and continued water leaks throughout the district that are creating low-pressure or no water situations.

"A large number of our families are in crisis mode," Flowers continues.

The day off will be added to a Texas Education Waver waiver so that it does not count against students.