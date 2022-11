They travel to client's homes to treat pet in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WHITE OAK, Texas — An East Texas couple is hitting the road and brining veterinary care into the homes of their patients and clients.

Dr. Whitney Jordan Wilcox and husband Matt Wilcox started No Place Like Home Vet Care in 2019 after seeing a need for in-home animal health service.

Dr. Wilcox, who is from White Oak, said there are several reasons in-home vet care can be not only convenient but beneficial.