Woman caught on video kicking, hitting husky mix at north Houston home

HOUSTON — A 2-year-old Siberian husky mix was rescued by the Houston SPCA Monday after video captured the dog being kicked and punched by a woman in north Houston.

The video released by the Houston SPCA showed the woman kicking the dog and hitting it multiple times in the driveway of her home on Bamwood Road near Bamwick Drive. She then picks the dog up and walks to the front of the driveway, appearing to hold the dog by its ear.

A young child was also seen in the video and the animal organization said the child was upset and pleading for the woman to stop beating the dog.

Harris County Precinct 1 served a warrant that allowed the Houston SPCA to immediately rescue the dog. A veterinarian examined the dog and said it was emaciated and underweight.

The owner could face up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine for animal cruelty.

Houston SPCA animal cruelty team

The Houston SPCA's 10-member animal cruelty investigation team works very closely with local law enforcement in and around the Greater Houston area to end animal cruelty. The team consists of Harris County Precinct 1, the Houston Police Department and nine other surrounding Texas counties.