First responders are directing traffic to turn around near the Mud Creek area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TROUP, Texas — A portion of a busy East Texas highway is blocked Thursday morning.

According to CBS19 crews, Highway 110 S. (Troup Hwy.) is blocked in both directions in Troup.

First responders are directing traffic to turn around near the Mud Creek area.