x
Local News

HWY 155 S blocked following major crash involving Smith County deputy; at least 1 in custody

CBS19 has crews at the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A major East Texas roadway is closed following a major crash involving a Smith County deputy.

According to CBS19 crews on scene, Highway 155 S. at the County Road 1237 intersection, near Gold and Silver Exchange, was closed in both directions, but one lane has now been opened to traffic

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, are responding to the wreck. At least one person has been taken into custody.

