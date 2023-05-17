x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

HWY 80 crash leaves 1 injured near Grand Saline

According to officials, the person injured was flown to a Tyler hospital and their status is unknown at this time.

More Videos

GRAND SALINE, Texas — One person injured in one vehicle crash on Highway 80 near Grand Saline Wednesday afternoon.

Credit: Grand Saline Fire Department
Crash on US HWY 80 Eastbound outside the City of Grand Saline.

According to the Grand Saline Fire Department, officials arrived on the scene of a one vehicle crash in the 4400 block of U.S HWY 80 eastbound around 3:10 p.m.

Fire officials were able to free the person from the vehicle and Christus EMS Medics started patient care, officials said.

The patient was flown to a Tyler hospital by Flight for Life and there are no updates on this person status, officials said.

A portion of HWY 80 was shutdown while officials worked the scene but it has now been reopened, officials said.

Before You Leave, Check This Out