HWY 80 crash leaves 1 injured near Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE, Texas — One person injured in one vehicle crash on Highway 80 near Grand Saline Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Grand Saline Fire Department, officials arrived on the scene of a one vehicle crash in the 4400 block of U.S HWY 80 eastbound around 3:10 p.m.
Fire officials were able to free the person from the vehicle and Christus EMS Medics started patient care, officials said.
The patient was flown to a Tyler hospital by Flight for Life and there are no updates on this person status, officials said.
A portion of HWY 80 was shutdown while officials worked the scene but it has now been reopened, officials said.