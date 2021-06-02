BE AWARE: I-20 to close overnight Sunday between Longview, Hallsville

The closure is set for 7 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday

LONGVIEW, Texas — A section of Interstate 20 from Longview to Hallsville will be closed Sunday evening to Monday morning for demolition work.

The closure is set for 7 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday as crews work to demolish the bridge that crosses I-20 at Lansing Switch Road, according to Marcus Sandifer, spokesman for TxDOT's Atlanta District.

Eastbound traffic will exit at Loop 281 and be detoured on FM 968 to FM 450 to get back on I-20. Westbound traffic will exit at 450 and be detoured up to U.S. 80 before heading to Loop 281 and back onto the interstate.