I-20 traffic at stand-still due to police stand-off at 627-mile marker in Harrison County

Law enforcement has reported an armed driver in a possibly stolen truck, officials confirmed.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Traffic on Interstate Highway 20 in Harrison County is currently at a stand-still due to a stand-off, around the 627 mile marker, between law enforcement and a reported armed driver in a possibly stolen truck, officials confirmed, Saturday.

“There is a shutdown of the highway in both directions for safety,” confirmed Lt. Jay Webb with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

“The driver of the vehicle has numerous warrants and he is currently in a standoff,” said Webb. “He is armed and we are working through it.”

The stand-off is at the 627 mile marker, eastbound, near the Scottsville area. The incident has halted the traffic flow on I-20 for a little more than three hours now, one driver told the News Messenger, around 10:46 a.m.