The event is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pinnacle Venue in Henderson.

HENDERSON, Texas — The I Am Beautiful Movement is celebrating its 10th year of bringing tools and resources to young girls so they can thrive in any environment.

Shardae LaRae chatted virtually with I Am Beautiful Movement Founder Latoyia Session-Jordan, about what guests can expect for the free event this Saturday.