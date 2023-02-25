'I took a chance on me': Longview native creates television network

LONGVIEW, Texas — As a child, Odyssey “Honey” Jones was told by many people she would never be anything and was going to end up in jail. The product of a hard life, she was a bit of a troublemaker and soon started to believe she wouldn’t amount to anything either.

The idea came to her on a night she was watching TV and saw someone who had made their own reality TV show and was airing on a big network, she said. Aside from her two businesses, East Texas DFW Area Cavitation Liposuction and Honey Headquarters Business Development, Jones had been wanting to try to something new in her career that would take her to the next level, she said.