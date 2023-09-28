'I want people to be inspired' | Sewing business, Sew Much Fun, opens in Tyler

Some of the classes her shop currently offers are: open sow, homeschool classes, and how to make table runners, aprons and so much more.

TYLER, Texas — Sew Much Fun is the newest quilting business to open up its doors to the Tyler community.

The shop is located at 3400 S. Broadway Suite No. 207 in Tyler and open from Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. The grand opening of the store was on Aug. 16.

Home school mom and military wife Melissa Mitchell became inspired to open up her own business after sewing for over 10 years as a hobby.

Visiting her first quilting shop in Fairbanks, Alaska, Mitchell fell in love with the quilting community and variety of fun classes.

Inspired by the welcoming environment, she decided to set up shop in Tyler after hearing great reviews from a friend in the area.

"I realized how therapeutic and relaxing it was," Mitchell said.

Mitchell has a history of teaching a variety of different classes when she was living in Alaska and Washington while her husband was serving in the military. Once he retired in April, they sold everything and moved to Tyler.

Some of the classes her shop currently offers are: open sow, homeschool classes, and how to make table runners, aprons and so much more. Open sow is a great opportunity for people to come into the studio and work on projects with guided instruction.

With the holiday season fast approaching, Mitchell encourages people to sign up for her Thanksgiving Wall Hanging class. It will be Nov. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost of the class is $60.

Mitchell praises American-made brand fabrics for their quality and beautiful array of colors. All of their fabrics are made in the U.S. and are a favorite in her store, she said.

All of the classes are all-inclusive and will provide the proper materials needed to make a perfect gift for a friend or family member!

At the end of the day, Mitchell wants her customers to leave feeling inspired and encouraged.

"Even if you have never sewed, I want you to know that you can do it," Mitchell said.

People interested in joining a class can contact Mitchell directly at (360) 819-8483 to schedule a class. Once the class is confirmed, people will receive a text with information the day before.

Growing as a local business, Mitchell wants to pay special thanks to Joyful Threads in Bullard, Options in Jacksonville and Crafts and Quilting in Tyler for encouraging healthy relationships between vendors.

Sporting friendly competition, the businesses all work together to have fair distribution of products so customers can visit each quilting shop for different necessities.