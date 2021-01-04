ICE searching for 4 men who ran away following traffic stop in Smith County

Once the vehicle came to a stop, four Hispanic men jumped from the SUV and ran south into a wooded area, the SCSO reports. The driver remained in the vehicle.



The SCSO says after further investigation, it was revealed the four men who ran into the woods were undocumented immigrants and were being transported by the driver for an undetermined reason. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents responded to the scene and the driver was turned over to them.



Officials are actively searching the area at this time. The men are not believed to be dangerous and may be wearing baseball caps and hoodies.