New ice skating rink coming to East Texas just in time for Christmas

"It's already the most wonderful time of year, but this might be your most memorable holiday season yet," city officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUFKIN, Texas — A new attraction is coming to Deep East Texas to officially usher in the Christmas season.

According to the City of Lufkin, Ice Skating in the Pines will provide an exciting tradition for family and friends.

The 3,300 sq. ft. real ice skating rink will open Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center's Angelina Room.

"It's already the most wonderful time of year, but this might be your most memorable holiday season yet," city officials said.