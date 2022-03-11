New ice skating rink coming to East Texas just in time for Christmas

LUFKIN, Texas — A new attraction is coming to Deep East Texas to officially usher in the Christmas season.
According to the City of Lufkin, Ice Skating in the Pines will provide an exciting tradition for family and friends.
The 3,300 sq. ft. real ice skating rink will open Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center's Angelina Room.
"It's already the most wonderful time of year, but this might be your most memorable holiday season yet," city officials said.
The city says ticket prices and skating times will be available soon at www.VisitLufkin.com. Theme nights and a pictures with Santa will also be revealed.