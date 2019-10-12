TYLER, Texas — A historic Tyler jewelry store is closing its doors after nearly two centuries in business.

Murphey the Jeweler in Tyler, which was founded in 1850, announced on Tuesday they would be ending their iconic run at 3 p.m. on December 24.

"This was a decision that did not come easily and we are still coming to grips with it today," the business said. "We want to sincerely thank each and every one of you who have supported this historic business for over 150 years. It has been our pleasure."

The store encourages patrons to stop by during their last holiday season and pick up a piece of Rose City history. They are located at 5201 South Broadway Avenue, Suite 140, in the Times Square Shopping Center. They specialize in the sale of jewelry, watches, furniture, various antique memorabilia, tools, equipment and loose gems.

The business is also a historic landmark in Texas.

ABOUT MURPHEY THE JEWELER

Murphey the Jeweler - founded on a dream and a prayer in 1850, in our original downtown location, Murphey the Jeweler has been your jeweler during good times and bad; economic depression and unparalled prosperity. We think our history speaks volumes about our commitment to you -- our customers. The following is engraved on a Texas Historical Marker located in our store. We have been recognized by the Texas Historical Commission since 1985.

A native of North Carolina, Archibald Michael Murphey (1836-1886) married Elizabeth Findley, in Rusk Texas in 1853. By 1868, they had moved to Tyler. Murphey opened his jewelry business on Ferguson and Broadway in January of that year. Murphey later indicated he had begun as a watchmaker as early as 1851, possibly as a apprentice to his father, who was a native of Ireland. Murphey's sons, Arch (1866-1888), Orville (b.1868), and Pinkney H. (1870-1925), succeeded their father as jewelers and continued to operate his business. A younger son, George Reaves (1874-1939), had taken over the jewelry store by the early years of the 20th century. He moved the business to this site in 1919. (We moved to a new building in 2000, where we are currently located). Murphey the Jeweler has operated as a family business throughout its history. The store has always offered selections of American and Swiss watches, clocks, and diamonds. Advertisements from the early years also boasted selections of sterling silver flatware, as well as a full line of pianos and organs. As one of the oldest retail establishments in East Texas, Murphey the Jeweler has played an important role in Tyler's retail history.

