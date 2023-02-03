Propose at Cracker Barrel on Valentine's Day and you could win free food for a year!

Love is in the air at Cracker Barrel!

TYLER, Texas — If the way to your heart is breakfast for dinner or chicken 'n dumplings, then pop the question at your local Cracker Barrel on Valentine's Day!

The restaurant is launching its "I Said 'Yes' at Cracker Barrel Valentine's Day Contest" during which five couples who get engaged at any Cracker Barrel location nationwide will win free Cracker Barrel for a year.

"From Feb. 10-16, couples who post their proposal video at Cracker Barrel and include a caption on why they decided to propose at the iconic restaurant will be entered for a chance to win," Cracker Barrel said.

Official rules from Cracker Barrel can be read below.

To enter the contest, guests must upload an original in-feed, publicly viewable video to Instagram between Feb. 10-16, depicting the wedding proposal at a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, and:

Include a description in the post of why the submitter chose to propose at Cracker Barrel

Include the following hashtags: #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest

Tag Cracker Barrel's official Instagram account handle @crackerbarrel

The restaurant is also letting everyone else in on a sweet deal for Valentine's day.

"From Feb. 10-14, choose any two entrees from a select Valentine's Day menu including homestyle favorites like Country Fried Steak or Sunday Homestyle Chicken®, and new options like Build Your Homestyle Breakfast, and receive one free dessert to share including Biscuit Beignets or Double-Fudge Chocolate Coca-Cola® Cake," Cracker Barrel said. "Whether celebrating this special offer for breakfast, lunch or dinner, make this Valentine's Day unique amid the warm glow of an oil lamp and crackling fireplace or by handpicking a special gift in Cracker Barrel's Old Country Store with your loved one by your side."