Flint boutique creates a magical — and safe — way for kids to see Santa

Around 450 kids took pictures with Santa at Flint Gypsies in Bullard

BULLARD, Texas — For many East Texas families, taking their kids to get a picture with Santa is a family tradition, but because of the coronavirus, some stores are looking for different ways to continue the practice.

Flint Gypsies, a women's clothing boutique, has made it a tradition to have Santa Claus visit their shops right before Christmas since they first opened five years ago.

As it got closer and closer to Christmas, they didn't want the tradition to stop because of Covid-19.

"We wanted a way to keep Santa safe to keep guests safe and keep ourselves safe as well," Owner Heather Slaton said. "And knowing the big crowds that come to see Santa, we tried to figure out what was the best way to do that."

Slaton says the family started looking online to find something that keeps people safe but also doesn't take away from the magic of Christmas.

"A lot of them seemed so sterile, a lot of them were just straight Plexiglas," Slaton said. "It just it didn't seem welcoming, it didn't seem magical."

After a lot of researching, they came across the idea of taking a piece of plexiglass and designing it like a snow globe.

"It makes me feel good that the kids are still able to experience the joy of giving me their wish list and expressing their joy for the season and to see the excitement in their eyes and to also know that parents can feel safe," Santa Claus said.

Still, Slaton was nervous the community wouldn't like breaking away from tradition.

"What would the community think? How would they feel at first? But actually, we've had less kids crying," Slaton said. "They're not as scared this year because they're not being forced to sit in Santa's lap if they don't want to and so we've gotten some of our best pictures this year."