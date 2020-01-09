Importance of teaching kids 'stranger danger' following possible attempted abduction in Tyler

Tyler ISD, Tyler ISD police and Tyler PD are investigating after a stranger asked an elementary student to get into their vehicle after getting off a school bus.

Social media has become a helpful tool to share information about potentially dangerous situations, and as of Friday a particular post involving a possible attempted abduction in Tyler is blowing up.

Joe Elliott, who made the post, says he looked out the back window of his house and saw his grandson’s school bus approaching, so he made his way to the front door, only to be met with an upset 7-year-old.

"[I] open the door and by that time, he was running in from the front yard, crying and screaming,” Elliott said. “He said somebody had tried to get him into the car."

The grandfather says the boy usually rides the bus home after school each day, but he doesn’t believe the driver is required to watch if the students make it inside.

“He said he had gotten off the bus at the corner, walked in front of the bus across the street to our yard, was in the yard, and a car had come up,” explained Elliott. “The car beeped at him and said 'hop in'. He did run away, he did everything right.”

Recently, a neighbor had spoken with the elementary student about the importance of not speaking to strangers. Elliott says the family has also discussed the topic with him in the past.

"It was really timely in the fact that she had that discussion and paid off in terms of he knew what to do,” Elliott said.

It’s better to be safe than sorry and remind children of all ages about ‘stranger danger’ and to be aware of their surroundings.

"It's all the usual stuff we all learned years ago," Elliott said. "It's just if you are approached by a stranger, and you don't know them, don't engage, don't get close to the car and run, speak to somebody you trust."

The incident was also a teachable moment for Elliott, who hopes it will be for others as well, which is why he posted about what happened on the NextDoor app Friday afternoon.

"To be sure you can see a child coming from the bus to, to the front door,” he said. "It was just that quick, which made it so scary."

The Tyler Police Department is investigating the incident. A spokesperson with Tyler PD says they are following in leads “in hopes of solving the situation as quickly as possible.”

"We're in touch with the principal and the Tyler ISD police as well as director of transportation and safety, so they're all aware,” Elliott said. “Our hope is that the bus has some video."