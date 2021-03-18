DPS: 'Improperly secured trailer hitch' led to death of Tyler woman involved in Toll 49 wreck

On March 8, Kelly Michelle Hall, 49, of Tyler, was killed on the toll road in Smith County after the detached trailer hit her vehicle.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An "improperly secured trailer hitch" caused a lemonade trailer to detach from a vehicle, leading to the trailer striking another car and the death of a Tyler woman on Toll 49, Texas Department of Public Safety documents show.

According to the DPS crash report, Steven Fredrick Elgin, 38, of Hughes Springs, was driving a 2004 Freightliner towing a food trailer traveling south on Toll 49. While he went over a bridge over a creek, the lemonade trailer detached from his vehicle.