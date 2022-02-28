East Texas Restaurant takes vodka off of shelves to join in solidarity with Ukraine

The restaurant is collecting donations to send to the people of Ukraine but they need the community's help.

TYLER, Texas — The Brass Star Club bar and restaurant has removed vodka from its shelves to support Ukraine.

The restaurant's owner, Ivie Umpires, comes from a military background having served in a second airborne from 1970 to 1973 during the Vietnam war.

"I'm all behind you, Ukraine, the bar is all behind Ukraine like I said, we're all old vets, so we know what war was like," Umpires said.

The tensions between Ukraine and Russia have led state leaders and organizations to take action and lend a helping hand to the Urkanines.

"We're gonna lock arms and help the businesses but also make sure that the citizens of Ukraine know that Texas restaurants and the foodservice industry is with them," Umphies said." It's not a lot we know that, but I think people right now feel implored to do whatever they can."

The restaurant is currently collecting donations to send to the people of Ukraine but needs the community's help.

"Boxes of toilet papers, boxes of toothbrushes, we're going to send boxes of food," Umpires said. "You know, I think it's very essential that people don't realize that people need, we're going to try to send all of that."

To donate, you can drop off items at the restaurant located on 2616 W Northwest Loop 323.

With new developments coming out of Russia daily, Vietnam veteran Robert Cummingtham hopes for brighter days ahead in Ukraine.