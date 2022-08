Fire was contained to the single home but an adjacent mobile home suffered moderate heat damage.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two family pets died in a mobile home fire in Longview Friday morning.

On Aug. 25 at 8:45 a.m, the Longview Fire Department arrived at Delia Drive with a home engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to a single home but an adjacent mobile home suffered moderate heat damage.

No people were inquired since no one was at home at the time.