Vault Arms gun shop is offering free training to teachers and administrators

"The best way that I can think of what we can best do for this community is help train them to be as prepared as possible in case something horrible ever happens.”

TYLER, Texas — In response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, a local gun shop is offering free classes and a 10 percent discount for teachers and administrators who are interested in learning how to use a handgun.

One of the gun owners of Vault Arms says he wants to be a resource for teachers by providing them the proper training in cases where they need to step in to be the line of defense.

“I have kids and I have four of them and I look at them after something like that happens and I just want to help,” Blake Young, Owner of Vault Arms said. “The best way that I can and the best way that I can think of what we can best do for this community is help train them to be as prepared as possible in case something horrible ever happens.”

Some teachers may be hesitant to hold a gun due to the threat it poses, but Young says he wants to limit that fear and help teachers see it as a form of protection.

“One of the big things with the fear going away would be getting those teachers to be more and more comfortable with the idea of holding it, touching it, and using it in terms of a gun,” Young added.

Some school districts across the state allow to have a gun on campus but under certain circumstances.

According to the state-run school marshals program, which is overseen by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. Teachers are required to have 80 hours of training in order to have a gun on school grounds.

It’s a policy some parents find troubling due to the current state the nation is in on guns and mental health.

“I don’t think you expect teachers to be protecting the children with a gun and having a loaded weapon in the classroom that can cause even more problems and different kinds of tragedies so that’s a no,” Michael Schwab, Chandler Grandparent said.

While some parents feel teachers should be armed in order to protect themselves and their students from an intruder and when law enforcement fails to take swift action.

“I think they should and it should be locked up in a secure place where the children can’t have access to it,” Jasmine Johnson, Jacksonville Parent said. “I think that way if something does occur you know get in a safe spot and the teacher do whatever they have to do to protect our children.”

Vault Arms says they hope to reduce the numbers of potential victims by arming teachers with the skills to protect themselves and their students.