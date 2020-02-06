WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — You have probably heard the term "Antifa" a lot lately.

President Donald Trump recently tweeted he is designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

But what is Antifa? Who's in it? And why is the spotlight back on the group when it's been in existence for decades?

Antifa, which stands for "Anti-Fascist," is a loosely connected series of groups with shared left or extreme left ideology. They have no central governing body, no defined roles and because of their self-admitted secrecy, it's hard to know how many people county themselves as members.

According to TIME magazine, "fascism is a movement that promotes the idea of a forcibly monolithic, regimented nation under the control of an autocratic ruler."

Antifa supporters generally campaign, organize and protest (sometimes violently) against actions, people and organizations they views as promoting authoritarian, racist, homophobic or xenophobic beliefs.

Anti-fascist groups can be traced back to Europe during World War II, where grassroots—mostly underground resistance movements—fought to gain control of the continent back from Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy.

The modern Antifa movement gained international attention in 2011 during Occupy Wall Street, again in 2013 when they affiliated themselves with Black Lives Matter and in 2017 for counter-demonstrations at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Some Antifa groups are known for their community outreach and organizing, while others deploy militant and often radical tactics to get their message across. And without a real hierarchy or structure, Antifa is not so much of an organization as a loose confederation of people with a similar ideology.