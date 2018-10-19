The Whitehouse High School band and drill team will not travel to Lindale for Friday's game due to weather, according to the Whitehouse ISD Facebook page.

The band will still have mandatory rehearsal at "The Den" Friday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for preparations for a marching contest which will be held Saturday.

The drill team will also still have rehearsals from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the dance room.

Weather will continue to be monitored for any further decisions that need to be made.

© 2018 KYTX