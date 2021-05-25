India the tiger adjusting to life at East Texas animal sanctuary

India the tiger has found his forever home at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — India the tiger has spent the last week in his half-acre lot adjusting to his new life at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Rach in Henderson County.

The estimated 9-month-old came to the animal sanctuary from Houston where he had been missing for a week after being spotted in the city.

Noelle Almud, senior director for the nonprofit, said no owners claimed the tiger, which made it easier for police to release him to the rescue once India was found.

"I don't know exactly how long, but we're assuming that the tiger was raised in captivity for the full nine months," said Almud. “We don't have any reason to think that there might be any issues with him. I think we got him young enough to ensure that he's getting a proper diet."

The young tiger is spending 3 more weeks on his own, before he’ll be introduced to living near the other tigers. Almud said he’s full of spunk and has been adjusting well.

"He's just having a blast, he's loved exploring his yard, he loves to sleep in the tall grass or take a swim in his pool," she said. “And we provide different enrichment activities for him every day so that he stays stimulated.”

India is the second tiger to find a forever home at Black Beauty in 2021, Elsa was brought from San Antonio a few months ago. Almud said there have been three seizures of illegal tigers in Texas for 2021.