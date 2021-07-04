Industrial fire at K-Solv facility in Channelview ignited during drum transfer operation, company says

The fire sent large plumes of black smoke into the air and forced a shelter-in-place order to be issued for two neighborhoods in the area as a precaution.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A fire burning at an east Harris County industrial facility on Wednesday forced a shelter-in-place order to be issued for two nearby neighborhoods.

According to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez at about 4:15 p.m., the fire was reported in the Channelview area. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office later said the fire was burning at the K-Solv facility in the 1000 block of Lakeside Drive.

Just before 6 p.m., a shelter-in-place order was issued for Lakeside Park Estates and Lakeview Homes, according to the Fire Marshal's Office. Click here to monitor the air in the area.

According to K-Solv, the fire started during a drum transfer operation, which is what it's called when a product is transferred from a drum to a smaller container.

K-Solv posted a tweet to report that all of their employees were accounted for. A company official later said one employee was taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure due to mild respiratory irritation.

4/7/21 – There is an active situation occurring at the K-Solv Chemicals facility located in Channelview, TX. All employees are safe and accounted for. Firefighters and response crews are responding to the scene. We are monitoring the air quality and will have updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/XbhpnE3Noq — K-Solv (@k_solv) April 7, 2021

HazMat responded to the scene. According to the Fire Marshal's Office, the facility housed several chemicals, including, but not limited to, hydrochloric acid, acetone, ethanol, ethylene dichloride and other acids.

From Air 11, the fire could be seen spreading to cars in the facility's parking lot.

Lakeside, Northshore, Hardy and De Zavala streets were closed in the area as crews worked to control the fire.